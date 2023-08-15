Unizen Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $687,278.85 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

