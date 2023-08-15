Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Upexi

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 23,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,203.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,642,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,011.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,828 shares of company stock worth $190,337. Company insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upexi Price Performance

Shares of UPXI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Upexi has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

