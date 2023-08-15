Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of URBN opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 43,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.