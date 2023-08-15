UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.31. 53,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 330,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

