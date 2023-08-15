Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

