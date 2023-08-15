Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $54.20

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.20, but opened at $55.49. Value Line shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

