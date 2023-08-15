VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHYD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000.

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,501 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

