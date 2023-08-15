Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,933 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

VO traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,941. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

