Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Reduced by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.87. The company had a trading volume of 310,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,013. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

