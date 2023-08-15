Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,837. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average is $194.06. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.