Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Grove Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VOO traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.06. 796,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,856. The company has a market cap of $326.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
