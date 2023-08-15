Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.79. 1,224,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.