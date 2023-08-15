Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 88,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 745,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,216 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,722,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after buying an additional 402,375 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

