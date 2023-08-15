Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTYX. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $32.15 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,465,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,715 shares of company stock valued at $21,766,008. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 350,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the period.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.