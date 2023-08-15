Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,925,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.