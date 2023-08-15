Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by King Wealth

King Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 8,490,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,951,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

