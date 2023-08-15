Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VVI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

VVI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Viad by 68.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 708,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 11.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Viad by 34.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

