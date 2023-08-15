Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,628. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

