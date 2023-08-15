Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,310 shares during the quarter. Visteon makes up approximately 4.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Visteon worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. 313,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

