Vow Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $307.33 million and $776,485.40 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

