W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

