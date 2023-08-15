Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

