Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 338,910 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

