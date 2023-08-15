Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.