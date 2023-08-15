Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,809,646,000 after buying an additional 492,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $306.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $787.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

