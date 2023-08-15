Wade G W & Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $190.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

