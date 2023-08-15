Wade G W & Inc. Sells 173 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $138,421,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $236.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.16. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.