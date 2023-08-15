Wade G W & Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

