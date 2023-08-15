Wade G W & Inc. Sells 4,380 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.