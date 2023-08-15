Wade G W & Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

