Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

