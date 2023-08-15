Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Shares Up 0.5%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wake Forest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

