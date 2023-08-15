Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 1,519,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,308. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

