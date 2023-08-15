Walker Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 187,176 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 19.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after buying an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 518,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,855. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $101.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

