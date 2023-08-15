Walker Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,157 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,708,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.