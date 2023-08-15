Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. 684,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

