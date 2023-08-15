Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.50. 977,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,941. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

