Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Decreased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.37. 1,137,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $429.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

