Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,927,326 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

