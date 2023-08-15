WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.88 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $161.88 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,031,202,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,339,182,510 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,031,022,273.197247 with 3,339,001,963.085634 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04861803 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,571,847.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.