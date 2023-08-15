WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,988 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,419. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

