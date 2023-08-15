WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $12.51 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,425 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,454 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

