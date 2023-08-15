WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099,709 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.14% of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AMAX remained flat at $7.60 on Tuesday. 5,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,819. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.
About RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF
The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.