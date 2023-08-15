WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099,709 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.14% of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMAX remained flat at $7.60 on Tuesday. 5,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,819. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

About RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging.

