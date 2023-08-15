WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,653 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.