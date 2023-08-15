WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,229 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. 140,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,808. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.