WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,650 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 854,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,441 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 46,478.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 426,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,423. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

