WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 145,158 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,158 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

