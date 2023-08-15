WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 333,587 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,587 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.42% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,212,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,775 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13,876.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,973,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 774,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,474 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock remained flat at $25.22 on Tuesday. 253,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,980. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

