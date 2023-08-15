WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 50,923 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,923 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

