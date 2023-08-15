WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 58,266 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,266 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GPC traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 414,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

